Marquette runners were excited to get their official meet season started on September 8 at Northeast High School. The girls varsity program has a small, young team with Sophomore Kalyn Skrivseth and Freshman Jessica Deaver. Deaver placed 6th with a time of 25:25.22 with Skrivseth following close behind in 8th place with a time of 26:10.50.
The Boys team had four runners participate including seniors Ethan DeSotel, Trevor Klein, and Reiter Patzner, and junior Andrew Schmidt. Schmidt placed 16th with a time of 22:01.37, Klein at 19th (22:39.18), DeSotel 20th at (22:40.02), and Patzner 31st (25:48.12). Freshman Wyatt Gregorich did not participate due to injury.
