Marquette's 2023 Track and Field team saw incredible success at the District Track Meet last Thursday at Edgewood-Colesburg.
Starting in the field, Elise Kilburg placed 3rd in the high jump (4ft 6in), and Kailyn Thompson placed 4th in the Discus throwing 99ft 1 in. From the boy's side, Evan Scott placed 6th in the long jump (18ft 2in) and Jacob Litterer placed 6th in the high jump (5ft 6in).
As the running then began, the Marquette boys started out strong with a sprint medley relay that medaled (8th place).
Jessica Deaver then ran the 3000M race with a season-best time and 4th place finish.
Following the mandatory 45 minute break, Kannon Still set a personal record in the 100M dash medaling in 8th place with a time of 12.48. The 4x200M relays then saw the Marquette girls (Josie Kintzle, Anna Cota, Kambree Schwager, Lilly Tracy) break the school record by 2.5 seconds, and the boys (Evan Scott, Eli Scott, Spencer Roeder, Caden Kettmann) followed suit, breaking the school record in the 4x200 and placing 3rd.
Shortly after that, Elise Kilburg stepped up to the line in the 100M hurdles, seeded 2nd in the district and 34th in 1owa, with a season best time of 17.22 seconds. That time, and the school record, would be destroyed as Kilburg ran a 2nd place time of 16.83 which qualified her for the State Meet as the 17th fastest time on the night and broke the previous school record of 17.07.
From there, the excitement continued, with Reiter Patzner placing 8th in the 400M Dash, Anna Cota placing 7th in the 200M dash, and Caden Kettmann placing 7th in the 200M dash and breaking Marquette's school record with a time of 23.96.
The night ended with the girls 4x100 (Elise Kilburg, Skylar Sieverding, Lilly Tracy, Anna Cota) breaking the school record and placing 7th and the boys 4x100 (Caden Kettmann, Evan Scott, Kannon Still, Eli Scott) setting a season-best time and placing 6th.
