Marquette's 2023 Track and Field team saw incredible success at the District Track Meet last Thursday at Edgewood-Colesburg.

Starting in the field, Elise Kilburg placed 3rd in the high jump (4ft 6in), and Kailyn Thompson placed 4th in the Discus throwing 99ft 1 in. From the boy's side, Evan Scott placed 6th in the long jump (18ft 2in) and Jacob Litterer placed 6th in the high jump (5ft 6in).