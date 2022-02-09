Boys
Marquette 46
Prince of Peace 35
At the MEC:
A second half scoring run propelled Marquette to a 46-35 win over the Irish last week.
Playing from behind most of the first half, Marquette finally closed it to one point, 25-24 at halftime. They used that late momentum to post a 22-10 second half scoring advantage and win 46-35.
Evan Scott score 16 points and Spencer Roeder added 13 for Marquette. The win moves the Mohawks to 11-9 and drops the Irish to 3-15.
Marquette 54
Cedar Valley Christian 51
At Cedar Rapids:
The Marquette boys improved to 12-9, 7-4 Tri-Rivers with a big road win over the Cedar Valley Christian Huskies.
Playing short-handed, minus two starters and three reserves, Marquette earned revenge for and early season loss to the Huskies.
It took a 30-17 second half run to earn the win. The Huskies had led the whole first half and were up 34-24 at the half.
Marquette cut it to 40-37 in the third quarter and continued their comeback, winning the 4th quarter 17-11 for the 54-51 victory.
Sophomore Konner Still scored 13-second half points including 11-13 from the free throw line to key the rally. Junior Evan Scott added 13 points and Sophomore Caden Kettmann 11.
Girls
Prince of Peace 51
Marquette 50
At the MEC:
A fourth quarter rally lifted the Irish to a 51-50 won over Marquette. Down 39-32, the Irish used a 19-11 run to pull off the victory. The difference in the game came at the free throw line, where the Irish hit 12-15 attempts and Marquette was 0-1.
Elise Kilburg scored 15-points and Skylar Sieverding added 10 for the 8-12, 5-6 Tri-Rivers Conference Mohawks. The win moves the Irish to 12-4, 9-3 Tri-Rivers.
Marquette 66
Cedar Valley Christian 22
At Cedar Rapids: Marquette girls improved to 9-12, 6-6 Tri Rivers with and easy win over the Huskies. The winless Huskies fell behind 16-8 after one quarter and trailed 39-14 at the half.
The Marquette defense just missed a shutout in in the third and ended it on a 10-6 run for the 62-22 final
Junior Elise Kilburg scored 30 points for the Mohawks in the blowout. Megan Kremer added 7-points and 19 rebounds in the road win over the winless Huskies. Every Marquette player picked up quality playing time in the lopsided game.
