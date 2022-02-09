MHS G

After a steal #30 Kaylee Koos breaks for the basket

 Willie Freiburger

Boys

Marquette 46

Prince of Peace 35

At the MEC:

A second half scoring run propelled Marquette to a 46-35 win over the Irish last week.

 Playing from behind most of the first half, Marquette finally closed it to one point, 25-24 at halftime. They used that late momentum to post a 22-10 second half scoring advantage and win 46-35.

 Evan Scott score 16 points and Spencer Roeder added 13 for Marquette.  The win moves the Mohawks to 11-9 and drops the Irish to 3-15.

Marquette 54

Cedar Valley Christian 51

At Cedar Rapids:

 The Marquette boys improved to 12-9, 7-4 Tri-Rivers with a big road win over the  Cedar Valley Christian Huskies.

 Playing short-handed, minus two starters and three reserves, Marquette earned revenge for and early season loss to the Huskies.

 It took a 30-17 second half run to earn the win. The Huskies had led the whole first half and were up 34-24 at the half.

Marquette cut it to 40-37 in the third quarter and continued their comeback, winning the 4th quarter 17-11 for the 54-51 victory.

 Sophomore Konner Still scored 13-second half points  including  11-13 from  the free throw line to key  the rally.  Junior Evan Scott added 13 points and  Sophomore Caden Kettmann 11.

Girls

 Prince of Peace 51

 Marquette 50

At the MEC:

 A fourth quarter rally lifted the Irish to a 51-50 won over Marquette. Down 39-32, the Irish used a 19-11 run to pull off the victory. The difference in the game came at the free throw line, where the Irish hit 12-15 attempts and Marquette was 0-1.

 Elise Kilburg scored 15-points and Skylar Sieverding added 10 for the 8-12, 5-6 Tri-Rivers Conference Mohawks.  The win moves the Irish to 12-4, 9-3 Tri-Rivers.

 Marquette 66

 Cedar Valley Christian 22

 At Cedar Rapids: Marquette girls improved to 9-12, 6-6 Tri Rivers with and easy win over the Huskies. The winless Huskies fell behind 16-8 after one quarter and trailed 39-14 at the half.

 The Marquette defense just missed a shutout in in the third and ended it on a 10-6 run for the 62-22 final

 Junior Elise Kilburg scored 30  points for the Mohawks in the blowout. Megan Kremer added 7-points and 19 rebounds in the road win over the winless Huskies.  Every Marquette player picked up quality playing time in the lopsided game.