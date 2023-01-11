Aiden Clausen

Aiden Clausen shoots over a Springville defender

The Marquette boys basketball team remained undefeated on the season with a solid 80-38 victory over Springville in a Tri-Rivers Conference matchup during the annual 2023 Marquette Homecoming game last Friday night at the MEC.

Caden Kettmann scored 13 points and recorded 19 rebounds, while Spencer Roeder lead the offensive charge with 14 points, Trevor Klein had 13 and Evan Scott added 10.