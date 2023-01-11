The Marquette boys basketball team remained undefeated on the season with a solid 80-38 victory over Springville in a Tri-Rivers Conference matchup during the annual 2023 Marquette Homecoming game last Friday night at the MEC.
Caden Kettmann scored 13 points and recorded 19 rebounds, while Spencer Roeder lead the offensive charge with 14 points, Trevor Klein had 13 and Evan Scott added 10.
The Marquette boys (11-0 as of press time Monday) are off to a perfect start and are now ranked No. 10 in the Iowa High School Athletic Association rankings, and are expected to climb higher when the latest rankings are released later this week.
Marquette demonstrated at the Homecoming game that it was not going to be denied a victory, surging out to a 9-0 lead. With a deep bench, seven different Marquette athletes recorded points in the first period, and by halftime, that number grew to 10.
Marquette’s defense was equally impressive, handling Springville with full-court presses, forced turnovers that led to fast break points for the home team.
Marquette defeats South Tama, EV
The Marquette boys basketball team defeated South Tama 68-43 on Monday, Jan. 2 on the road.
Evan Scott and Spencer Roeder led the team in scoring with 17 and 14 respectively. Aiden Clausen added 10, while Caden Kettmann scored 9.
On Tuesday night, the Marquette boys team also defeated Easton Valley 59-44. Young Spencer Roeder led the team with 12 points on offense, while Kannon Still followed up with 11. Evan Scott and Isaac Brinker had 10 points each, while Trevor Klein recorded 6 and Bryce Sieverding 4. Jacob Litterer and Aiden Clausen had 2 points apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.