The Marquette boys basketball team defeated Midland-Wyoming with a solid 63-37 victory last Tuesday night at home, with Carson Michels leading the way with 29 points. Caden Kettmann dropped in another 10 points for the Mohawks, while Evan Scott scored 8. Aza Berthel and Trevor Klein add 6 each.
Marquette also defeated Durant 62 - 53 last week, with Carson Michels continuing his scorching scoring ways with 40 points. Caden Kettmann added 16, and Aza Berthel accounted for 6 points.
Against Lisbon last Friday night, the Marquette boys dropped one to Lisbon 59-50. Michels scored 35 and Kettmann had 7 points in the loss.
***
The Marquette girls last week also defeated Anamosa 38 to 34 in a road consest in Anamosa. Delaney Banowetz had thee 3-pointers in her 18 points, Holly Kremer added 16 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.