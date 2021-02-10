marquette logo

Last week brought a heart-breaking one-point loss for the Marquette boys basketball team, as Prince of Peace defeated the Mohawks 51-50.

Carson Michels recorded his 1,000th career point and 400th rebound as Marquette was defeated on the road in Clinton.

Michels scored 28 points, Evan Scott had 11 points, Nolan Tracy 9 and Bryce Sieverding scored 2.

With post season pairings released last week, the Marquette boys will be competing in Class 1A District 7 at Clinton Prince of Peace in its district opener on Feb. 15. The Marquette girls, in Class 1A, Region 5, is set to host Cedar Valley Christian on Feb. 11.