EV Volleyball Tournament

2022 Easton Valley Volleyball Tournament All-Tournament Team. Marquette Catholic's Megan Kremer (fourth from left) was voted to the team for her strong play throughout the day. (photo courtest of Marquette Coach Marcine Tracy).

A young Marquette Catholic volleyball team began their varsity season in Miles, IA at the Easton Valley Volleyball Tournament. Marquette opened the tournament against traditional power Wilton. The Beavers (currently ranked 8th in class 2A (Bound Power Index) took control early and never looked back, taking the match 2-0 (10-21, 10-21).

In match two, Marquette faced another perennial power in Edgewood-Colesburg. Marquette battled early in set 1 but the class 1A Vikings took control to take a 1-0 lead in the match. Set 2 saw back and forth play with long volleys. Ed-Co took a late lead to win the set and match 2-0 (9-21, 15-21).