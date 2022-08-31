A young Marquette Catholic volleyball team began their varsity season in Miles, IA at the Easton Valley Volleyball Tournament. Marquette opened the tournament against traditional power Wilton. The Beavers (currently ranked 8th in class 2A (Bound Power Index) took control early and never looked back, taking the match 2-0 (10-21, 10-21).
In match two, Marquette faced another perennial power in Edgewood-Colesburg. Marquette battled early in set 1 but the class 1A Vikings took control to take a 1-0 lead in the match. Set 2 saw back and forth play with long volleys. Ed-Co took a late lead to win the set and match 2-0 (9-21, 15-21).
The third competition of the day faced Marquette against Tri-Rivers Conference East Division foe Easton Valley. The tournament host utilized their experience and upperclassmen laiden roster to keep Marquette at bay and win the match 2-0 (16-21, 13-21)
In the final matchup of the day Marquette found a groove to take set 1 21-17 over class 2A Bellevue High School. The Comets came back in a close game (15-21) to even the match at 1 set a piece. In set 3, Marquette and Bellevue played a high intensity game that eventually went to the Comets (9-15) and the match 1-2 (21-17, 15-21, 9-15).
Although a tough day on the scoreboard, first-year head coach Marcine Tracy was pleased with the effort her players displayed.
"We saw a lot of promise today. This is a building year with a young inexperienced team with a lot of potential. Today was a positive experience. We have a lot of work to do, but we've got a lot of talent to work with" said Tracy.
Marquette Junior, Megan Kremer had a strong day on the court and was named to the All-Tournament Team for her performances.
Marquette looks to rebound in a Tri-Rivers cross-divisional dual with the Starmont Stars on September 1 at home. Fr/So first serve at 5:15 p.m. with JV to follow and the Varsity to end the night at the MEC.
