Nic Hager

Nic Hager drives for a basket at the MEC. 

Boys

 Non-conference

West Branch 55

Marquette 28

At the MEC;

 The Mohawks  stepped away from conference play and ran into a buzzsaw of a team out of the  River Valley Conference, a 15-2 West Branch bunch.

 The  Class 2A 8th-ranked Bears, just off a tough loss to Monticello, started fast and never looked back. They moved a 10-4 lead to a 26-11 halftime lead. They play tough defense and   finished it with a 33-17 second half burst to end it 55-28.

 Carson Michels scored 15 points for Marquette and Matt Brinker added 11 for the Class 1A 4-14 Mohawks.

 Scoring summary

 W. Branch 10 16 12 17 55

Marquette 4 7 6 11 -29

 Scoring

 West Branch (55)-

 Peyton Miller 6, Brady Knoop 3, Matt Wagley 7. Trey Eagle5, Gavin Hiesemann 15, Tanner Lavasky 9, Simon Palmer 8, Matt Wescott 2.

 Marquette (28)-

 Matt Brinker 11, Carson Michels 15, Nic Hager 2

 Conference

 Prince of Peace 66

 Marquette 49

At Clinton:

  The Irish went out to a 18-9 lead and kept the spread nine 31-22 at the half en route to a 66-49 Tri Rivers  Conference victory.

 Freshman Evan Scott scored seven points in the first half for Marquette. Matt Brinker and Carson Michels each had six.  

   Brinker led the Mohawks with 15 points, Michels had 13 points  and Scott 12 points. The Irish were led by Kyler Wallace with 30 points.

 Scoring summary

 POP-18 13 14 21-66

 Marquette 9 13 8 19 -49

 Scoring

 (POP)-66

M.Blount 12, Kyle S 2, Gage B.2,Cameron W.9, Kyler W. 30, Nathan Moeller 11

Marquette (49)

Matt Brinker 15,  Evan Scott 12, Carson Michels 11, Nic Hager 6, Tristen Pfiffner 4, Nolan Tracy 1.

Girls

 Marquette 44

 Prince of Peace 34

At Clinton:

The Mohawk girls ran out to a 13-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, improving their record to 18-1.

  The  Class 1A  second-ranked Mohawks once  again used their size and scoring of their front court players to pull away from the scrappy Irish  Their leading scorer Miranda Peters led the way with 19 points, Tori Michel added 12 to make up three-fourths of their points.  

   The Irish drop to 11-8 for the year.

Scoring summary

Marquette 13 11 10 10- 44

 POP 4 12 10 8 -34

 Scoring

 Marquette (44)-

 Miranda Peters 19, Delaney Banowetz 2, Toric Michel 12, Ellie O’Brien 4, Holly Kremer 1, Halle Kilburg 6

 POP (34)

I. Hansen 6, K. Goodman 5, P Keuhl 10, A. Rickertson 9, L. Isenhour 2,S. Mueller 2