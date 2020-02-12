Boys
Non-conference
West Branch 55
Marquette 28
At the MEC;
The Mohawks stepped away from conference play and ran into a buzzsaw of a team out of the River Valley Conference, a 15-2 West Branch bunch.
The Class 2A 8th-ranked Bears, just off a tough loss to Monticello, started fast and never looked back. They moved a 10-4 lead to a 26-11 halftime lead. They play tough defense and finished it with a 33-17 second half burst to end it 55-28.
Carson Michels scored 15 points for Marquette and Matt Brinker added 11 for the Class 1A 4-14 Mohawks.
Scoring summary
W. Branch 10 16 12 17 55
Marquette 4 7 6 11 -29
Scoring
West Branch (55)-
Peyton Miller 6, Brady Knoop 3, Matt Wagley 7. Trey Eagle5, Gavin Hiesemann 15, Tanner Lavasky 9, Simon Palmer 8, Matt Wescott 2.
Marquette (28)-
Matt Brinker 11, Carson Michels 15, Nic Hager 2
Conference
Prince of Peace 66
Marquette 49
At Clinton:
The Irish went out to a 18-9 lead and kept the spread nine 31-22 at the half en route to a 66-49 Tri Rivers Conference victory.
Freshman Evan Scott scored seven points in the first half for Marquette. Matt Brinker and Carson Michels each had six.
Brinker led the Mohawks with 15 points, Michels had 13 points and Scott 12 points. The Irish were led by Kyler Wallace with 30 points.
Scoring summary
POP-18 13 14 21-66
Marquette 9 13 8 19 -49
Scoring
(POP)-66
M.Blount 12, Kyle S 2, Gage B.2,Cameron W.9, Kyler W. 30, Nathan Moeller 11
Marquette (49)
Matt Brinker 15, Evan Scott 12, Carson Michels 11, Nic Hager 6, Tristen Pfiffner 4, Nolan Tracy 1.
Girls
Marquette 44
Prince of Peace 34
At Clinton:
The Mohawk girls ran out to a 13-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, improving their record to 18-1.
The Class 1A second-ranked Mohawks once again used their size and scoring of their front court players to pull away from the scrappy Irish Their leading scorer Miranda Peters led the way with 19 points, Tori Michel added 12 to make up three-fourths of their points.
The Irish drop to 11-8 for the year.
Scoring summary
Marquette 13 11 10 10- 44
POP 4 12 10 8 -34
Scoring
Marquette (44)-
Miranda Peters 19, Delaney Banowetz 2, Toric Michel 12, Ellie O’Brien 4, Holly Kremer 1, Halle Kilburg 6
POP (34)
I. Hansen 6, K. Goodman 5, P Keuhl 10, A. Rickertson 9, L. Isenhour 2,S. Mueller 2
