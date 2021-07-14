Marquette had a six-run second inning that turned into an 8-6 victory over Calamus-Wheatland in the team’s Class 1A District 7 baseball quarterfinal Saturday.
Zach Templeton went 3-for-3 with an RBI and had nine hits in his last nine plate appearances.
Carson Michels went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Aza Berthel went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Berthel earned the win on the mound with six strikeouts and three earned runs.
Marquette, now 14-9 on the season, won its fourth straight game and advanced to play No. 2-ranked North Linn (30-4). Results of that game were not known as of press time.
