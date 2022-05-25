Marquette’s Allison Kettmann ran the best time of her high school career by more than a second in the 400m hurdles (1:06.98) to finish in 4th at the 2022 State Track meet last weekend at Drake University in Des Moines.
Kettmann also holds the school record in the 400m dash that she competed in yesterday.
Kailyn Thompson was the lone freshman in the field of 1A discus throwers and earned some valuable experience. She holds the school record after throwing more than 10’ further than she ever had before at the district meet.
Foreign exchange student Mika Lensker will return to Germany with Marquette’s 400m dash record (52.57) that he ran on Saturday. This was his 4th time ever running the event.
Holly Beauchamp battled in the heat of Thursday to improve upon her seeded place and finish 13th. Holly was a State Qualifier in 2019, 2021, and 2022 (no State Meet in 2020).
