The Marquette volleyball team traveled to Easton Valley to participate in the EV annual tournament last Saturday.
While the team graduated a number of seniors from last year, the new faces were excited for some experience and ready to play against strong competition, according to Marquette head volleyball coach Andrew Bishop.
First up for the young Mohawks was 2A #4 Ranked Wilton, who put together a flawless offensive performance, despite some strong serving from Marquette. In the end, Wilton's experience and and power took over as they won 21-7, 21-11.
Kill Leaders - Marquette - 5 different hitters each had one kill
Assist Leaders - Kory Kintzle - 5 assists
Ace Leaders - Elise Kilburg - 2 aces, Josie Kintzle and Gwen Schroeder - 1 apiece
Dig Leaders - Elise Kilburg - 3 digs
Block Leaders - Megan Kremer - 1 block solo
Marquette then squared off against inter-conference foe Edgewood Colesburg, and saw another dynamic offense take flight. While Marquette found a lot more of a team rhythm, the Vikings took control with strong serving and moving hitters around, taking the match 21-12, 21-9.
Kill Leaders - Megan Kremer and Josie Kintzle - 2 apiece
Assist Leaders - Kory Kintzle - 4 assists
Ace Leaders - Kory Kintzle and Megan Kremer - 1 apiece
Dig Leaders - Elise Kilburg - 2 digs
Block Leaders - Megan Kremer and Elise Kilburg - 1 block apiece
For the third match of the day, Marquette took the familiar conference opponent Easton Valley. While Marquette started out hot, building a small lead, as the game wore on, Easton chipped their way back and eventually served a 7-0 run to finish the first set with a 21-13 win. That momentum continued to build as the second set fell 21-4 to Easton Valley.
Kill Leaders - 4 players for Marquette each had one kill
Assist Leaders - Kory Kintzle - 3 assists
Ace Leaders - Elise Kilburg, Josie Kintzle, and Gwen Schroeder each had 1 ace
Dig Leaders - Elise Kilburg 3 digs
Block Leaders - Gwen Schroeder - 1 block
The final match of the afternoon saw Marquette face off against Bellevue high school. This match was where the young Mohawks finally hit their stride in the tournament and found a way to build momentum. While the match ended in a loss for Marquette, the games were tight throughout and the growth was undeniable. Final score - Marquette loses 16-21, 17-21
Kill Leaders - 4 hitters each had one kill
Assist Leaders - Kory Kintzle - 4 assists
Ace Leaders - Josie Kintzle - 3 aces, Elise Kilburg and Kory Kintzle 2 aces each
Dig Leaders - Elise Kilburg - 5 digs, Skylar Sieverding - 3 digs
Block Leaders - Ella Tracy - 1 block
Wilton was the overall winner of the tournament, but Marquette did have junior Elise Kilburg named to the All-Tournament team for her aggressive serving and consistent passing on the afternoon.
