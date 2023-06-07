The Marquette Catholic softball team suffered a 6-7 loss to North Cedar last week.
Elise Kilburg had 2 hits, one run and one RBI.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Marquette Catholic softball team suffered a 6-7 loss to North Cedar last week.
Elise Kilburg had 2 hits, one run and one RBI.
Megan Kremer recorded 2 hits, two RBIs and added a home run for good measure.
The Bellevue Softball team defeated West Branch at a home game at Cole Park 8-7 in the first contest of a double-header last week, but lost the nightcap 16-8.
Casey Tath had four hits and two RBIs. Sienna Koenig had 3 hits and 3 RBIs in the first game. Adalynne Leach recorded two hits, 3RBIs and a double
Lots of sunshine. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 79F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly clear. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 78F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 31%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 29%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 27%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 27%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 30%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 8 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 6 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.