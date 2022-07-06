The Marquette 2022 baseball season ended at last Saturday’s Class 1A Region 4 first-round with a loss. Marquette fell 8-4 to Calamus-Wheatland at Lisbon to end the season with a record of 8-12.
Kannon Still led Marquette with two of its six hits and Aiden Clausen had two RBIs.
Lisbon defeated Bellevue 14-2 over the July 4 weekend.
Dawson Weber got a pair of hits, and Tyler Nemmers and Jackson Mueller drove in runs, but the Comet season ended at 1-19 with the Class 1A district loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.