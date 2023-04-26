On April 18, athletes from both Bellevue High School and Marquette Catholic competed at the Tipton Co-Ed Relays. Riley Carrier once again proved he can really "pick'em up and lay'em down" as he took 1st Place in both the 110M and 400M Hurdles. His times were 15.99 and 56.79 respectively. Teammate Ben Steinbeck finished in 1st Place in the 3200M run with a time of 10:45.73, while Conner Kilburg grabbed 3rd Place in the same race. Also in boys varsity track action it was a Bellevue team taking 1st Place in the 4x400M Relay event, and 3rd in the 800M Sprint Medley Relay. Making up that group of runners was Casey Tath, Nolan Dunne, Gabe Manders, and Riley Carrier.
Adessa Leibfried was the top point-getter for the Comet varsity girls. She took 5th place in the 100M Dash and also contributed her speed in various relays. The relay events in which Comet ladies received points were 4x100M Relay: Morgan Meyer, Jamie Portz, Tayla and Adessa Leibfried. 4x200M Relay: Morgan Meyer, Catherine Dunne, Tayla and Adessa Leibfried. 4x400M Relay: Catherine Dunne, Jade Sprout, Tayla and Adessa Leibfried.
