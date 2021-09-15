Putman-Carrier

(Left) Hunter Putman Soph DB -RB, 5’6” 130 lbs, 8 tackles - 7-solo, ast-   vs  Lynx

(Right) Riley Carrier Jr.  180 lbs OL,DL.Lineman, Solid offensive line blocking, 7- tackles, 3 solo, 4 ast , TFL

Class A District Play

 North Linn 43

 Bellevue 14

At North Lint High School:

   The Class A second ranked North Linn Lynx team used a punishing rushing game to roll past Bellevue 42-14 last Friday.

 The Lynx rushed 32 times for 372 yds and six touchdowns. The Comets, meanwhile, ran 30 times for just 38 yds. The Lynx defense combined with injuries to Comet offensive players had a lot to do with the lackluster running game for Bellevue,

 The Lynx defense held the Comet offense to 149 yds of total offense, half of what they average. The Lynx allowed one first down rushing, five passing and were penalized five times for Comet first downs.

 The Lynx struck  early and scored twice on rushing plays to grab a 14-0 lead. The Comets scored with 2:18 left in the first quarter,  cutting  the deficit to 14-7. Quarterback Cole Heim hit Alex Pitts for a 41yd pass and run play PAT failed.

 The Lynx continued their ground attack, scoring twice on short runs to lead 28-14 at the half.

  Bellevue closed it to 20-14  with 6:21 left before halftime.  Heim ran it in nine yds for the score and hit a two-point conversion pass to Pitts, making it a one score game.

  The second half was all the Lynx play on defense. On offense they broke two   long runs for scores (62yds and 51yds). Both PATs were good, one a two point conversion run.   

 The loss moves the Comets to 1-2, 0-2 district play. The second rated  Lynx improve to 3-0.

 Scoring by quarter

 North Lint 14 14 8 7 - 43

 Bellevue 6  8  0  0 -14

Game summary

Bellevue     North Lint

11     1st downs    16

26:57  time of poss  20:30

149 yds   total off   421 yds

52     no of plays    49

30-38  rush atts yds  36-372

8-22   comp atts  7-9

111 yds passing     49

 3-20    penl  yds   6 -55

1-1      fum lost   1-1

4- 41   punts avg yds   3--44

 Offense individual stats

Passing- Cole Heim   8-22  111yds , td

 Receiving-

Alex Pitts 3-72 yds,td

 Gavin Roling 1-14 yds

Tyler Nemmers 1-12 yds

Ouintin Pickett 2-5 yds Rushing

Cole Heim17-32 yds, td

 Gavin Roling 1-14yds

Tyler Nemmers 1-12 yds

Quentin Pickett 2-5yds

Defensive Stats

Tackles

Hunter Putman 8, 7-solo, ast

Riley Carrier 7, 3-solo, 4-ast, TFL

Jackson Mueller7, 3-solo, 4-ast,

Alex Pitts 5, 3-solo, 2-ast

 Dalton Clasen 4, 2-solo, 2-ast TFL

 Jack Hiland 3, 3-solo

 Cole Heim 3, 2-solo, ast

Casey Tath 2, 2-solo

 Jaden Baskin  2, 2-solo, TFL

Quintin Pickett 1 ,ast

 Kempton Sikkema 1, astDylan Knuth 1, ast 