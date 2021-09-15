Class A District Play
North Linn 43
Bellevue 14
At North Lint High School:
The Class A second ranked North Linn Lynx team used a punishing rushing game to roll past Bellevue 42-14 last Friday.
The Lynx rushed 32 times for 372 yds and six touchdowns. The Comets, meanwhile, ran 30 times for just 38 yds. The Lynx defense combined with injuries to Comet offensive players had a lot to do with the lackluster running game for Bellevue,
The Lynx defense held the Comet offense to 149 yds of total offense, half of what they average. The Lynx allowed one first down rushing, five passing and were penalized five times for Comet first downs.
The Lynx struck early and scored twice on rushing plays to grab a 14-0 lead. The Comets scored with 2:18 left in the first quarter, cutting the deficit to 14-7. Quarterback Cole Heim hit Alex Pitts for a 41yd pass and run play PAT failed.
The Lynx continued their ground attack, scoring twice on short runs to lead 28-14 at the half.
Bellevue closed it to 20-14 with 6:21 left before halftime. Heim ran it in nine yds for the score and hit a two-point conversion pass to Pitts, making it a one score game.
The second half was all the Lynx play on defense. On offense they broke two long runs for scores (62yds and 51yds). Both PATs were good, one a two point conversion run.
The loss moves the Comets to 1-2, 0-2 district play. The second rated Lynx improve to 3-0.
Scoring by quarter
North Lint 14 14 8 7 - 43
Bellevue 6 8 0 0 -14
Game summary
Bellevue North Lint
11 1st downs 16
26:57 time of poss 20:30
149 yds total off 421 yds
52 no of plays 49
30-38 rush atts yds 36-372
8-22 comp atts 7-9
111 yds passing 49
3-20 penl yds 6 -55
1-1 fum lost 1-1
4- 41 punts avg yds 3--44
Offense individual stats
Passing- Cole Heim 8-22 111yds , td
Receiving-
Alex Pitts 3-72 yds,td
Gavin Roling 1-14 yds
Tyler Nemmers 1-12 yds
Ouintin Pickett 2-5 yds Rushing
Cole Heim17-32 yds, td
Gavin Roling 1-14yds
Tyler Nemmers 1-12 yds
Quentin Pickett 2-5yds
Defensive Stats
Tackles
Hunter Putman 8, 7-solo, ast
Riley Carrier 7, 3-solo, 4-ast, TFL
Jackson Mueller7, 3-solo, 4-ast,
Alex Pitts 5, 3-solo, 2-ast
Dalton Clasen 4, 2-solo, 2-ast TFL
Jack Hiland 3, 3-solo
Cole Heim 3, 2-solo, ast
Casey Tath 2, 2-solo
Jaden Baskin 2, 2-solo, TFL
Quintin Pickett 1 ,ast
Kempton Sikkema 1, astDylan Knuth 1, ast
