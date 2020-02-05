Marissa Schroeder, a Marquette High School graduate - now a junior on the Loras College women’s basketball team - has scored 1,000 points in her colleg career.
On Saturday, January 25, she reached the milestone against Luther College. Her career total is 1,008 points, which ranks 11th on the Loras all-time list. Schroeder leads the team with 268 points, 123 rebounds and 18 blocks this season. Schroeder is the daughter of Steve and Carol Schroeder of Bellevue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.