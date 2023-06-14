On June 5, the Lisbon Lions baseball team came to town for a twin-bill with Marquette. The talented Lions swept the double-header over Marquette, 4-3 in the first game and 9-2 in the second.
Cal Bonifas started game one for Marquette and worked a fine 4 2/3 innings, striking out seven. Kannon Still came out of the pen in relief during the fifth inning. The young Marquette squad led 3-1 until the sixth when Lisbon scored 3 runs to secure a 4-3 win. Landon Stolte, who entered in relief of starter Hunter Clark, picked up the win for Lisbon. Clark fanned ten in his four innings of work. Cam Casel and Cameron Templeton had two hits apiece for Marquette.
Cameron Casel got the start for Marquette in the nightcap. Cam Templeton came in from the pen in the fifth inning, with Justin Sieverson tossing the seventh. Cameron Templeton got things going for Marquette in the second singling in two runs. Lisbon answered with three of their own in the third, and four more in the fifth. In their half of five Marquette loaded the bases with nobody out, but Lisbon right-hander Cohen Kamous shut the door, and with it any hopes Marquette had of getting back into the ballgame. Kamous went all the way to pick up the win for the unbeaten Lions. Cameron Templeton continued his hot bat for Marquette going 2 for 3, upping his average to .489.
Marquette defeats Springville
Later in the week, took down Springville 8-5 in a road contest. Cam Templeton and Evan Scott had two hits apiece, and Cal Bonifas, Scott and Kannon Still drove in two runs each to lead Marquette, which now has on overall record of 9-4 as of last weekend.
