On June 5, the Lisbon Lions baseball team came to town for a twin-bill with Marquette.  The talented Lions swept the double-header over Marquette, 4-3 in the first game and 9-2 in the second.

Cal Bonifas started game one for Marquette and worked a fine 4 2/3 innings, striking out seven.  Kannon Still came out of the pen in relief during the fifth inning. The young Marquette squad  led 3-1 until the sixth when Lisbon scored 3 runs to secure a 4-3 win. Landon Stolte, who entered in relief of starter Hunter Clark, picked up the win for Lisbon.  Clark fanned ten in his four innings of work. Cam Casel and Cameron Templeton had two hits apiece for Marquette.  