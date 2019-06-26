Girls
Lisbon 10-5
Marquette 0-4
At Lisbon:
The Marquette Mohawks regrouped from a bad loss to battle the rated Lions to a 5-4 defeat in eight innings.
Game #1 saw the Mohawks get shut down by Lions ace Skylar Sadler 10-0. She allowed just one hit striking out eight in a game shortened by the mercy rule after six innings. The Lions scored 10-runs off Grace Tath on eight hits. They ended it in the bottom of the sixth with one out by the 1o-run rule. Delaney Banowetz had the only Marquette hit.
In game #2, Mohawk senior pitcher Sunny North absorbed a tough loss after keeping the Mohawks in the game holding the Lions to 5 runs, three earned in seven plus innings.
Sadler came on in relief of Sam Schrantz, who gave up 4-runs on six hits to pick up the win for Lisbon.
Marquette scored two runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings to carry a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth. The Lions tied it and a scoreless seventh sent the game to extra innings the Lions scoring the game winner in their at bat with just one out.
Grace Tath led the Mohawks hitting with a 2x4 game. Grace Clark went 3x3 for the Lions.
Marquette 4-4
Maquoketa Valley 2-7
At Cole Park:
In a big Tri Rivers Conference double-header at Cole Park Mohawk veteran Sunny North pitched a complete game victory helping the Mohawks to a split of and important match-up of two Tri-Rivers leaders. The Mohawks and Wildcats, two evenly matched teams were locked in a pitchers game until they broke through in the fourth. Both teams scored and both teams stranded runners in scoring position making big plays on defense. It appeared a base running blunder by either team would be a factor in the outcome of the game. The Mohawks scored twice in the sixth and held off a late rally for the 4-2 victory. Delaney Banowetz2x3, Grace Tath 2x3 led the Mohawks. North pitched a 5-hit complete game striking out six.
Game #2 had the Mohawks and Grace Tath leading 4-3 after six when the Wildcats strung 4-hits and walk into four runs and take a 7-4 lead. The Mohawks got their first two runners on in the seventh but a pop out and two strikeouts ended it. Holly Kremer 2x4, Hr and Grace Tath 2x3 led the offense. Tath took the loss allowing 11-hits and seven runs.
Boys
Lisbon 3-10
Marquette 2-0
At Lisbon:
The Mohawks dropped a road double-header to Lisbon 3-2 and 10-0. In game #1 Marquette fell behind in the second inning 3-0 on three Lion hits and walk. The game stayed 3-0 until the sixth when the Mohawks scored runs on two hits and Lion miscues. Matt Brinker and Aza Berthel had hits in the inning. Zach Templeton and Danny Koos had the other Mohawk hits. Koos took the pitching loss.
Game two went sour right away for the Mohawks. Lisbon scored nine runs in the first three at bats en route to a 10-0 win in six innings. Christian Prull took the pitching loss. Danny Koos went 2x3 to lead Marquette. After the first three innings Prull settled down and held the Lions to just one run in three innings.
Marquette 12-2
Maquoketa Valley 2-8
At Cole Park:
Strong pitching in game #1 earned the Mohawks a split of a double-header against Maquoketa Valley.
Ethan Pfiffner went five innings with two innings of relief from Brady Templeton was big in the Mohawks 12-2 victory.
In game #2 a five run seventh opened the door to the Wildcats 8-2 win.
Game #1 was a 1-1 affair when Marquette scored three runs on a ground out by Christian Prull, a double by Ethan Pfiffner and the second of 4-singles from Aza Berthel. B. Templeton, Berthel and Joe Anderson had RBI hits in a five run fifth. In all, Marquette had 14-hits, Berthel 4x5, Pfiffner 3x4 and Anderson 2x4.
Maquoketa Valley pitching shut out the Mohawks for five innings and the offense built a 3-0 ;lead. They scored two runs in the 4th and one more in the fifth. Marquette tried to rally back scoring in the sixth and seventh innings. Both innings were cut short of more run production by the fine defense by the Wildcats. The five run seventh really put the Mohawks in a big hole
Ethan Pfiffner went 2x4 for Marquette and Aza Berthel pitched six innings.
