MHS Volleyball

Mohawks follow the ball after a great dig by a hidden player in their loss to the Lions.

 Lisbon 3

 Marquette 0

At the MEC:

 The shorthanded Mohawks put forth another fine effort in a loss  to  the 8th ranked Lisbon Lions.

  The effort was short lived as the Lions ran away with the match after a 7-point run in the first set to pull off a 25-16 win.

It was a very contested set until the big run. The Lions won games two and three by the scores of 25-10, 25-19 earning the sweep.

 The Mohawks fall to 1-21 and are searching for their first conference victory.

Marquette stats

 Kills-   Ellie O’Brien 8, Maura Tracy 4

Assists-Emma Callaghan 11

Ace-Holly Kremer and Emma Callaghan 1-each

Digs- Emma Callaghan 12, Ellie O'Brien 9

Blocks- Maura Tracy 7. Emma Callaghan 3

 Maquoketa 3

 Marquette 0

At Maquoketa:

 A non-conference match played at Maquoketa High School the saw the host Cardinals sweep the Mohawks 25-17, 25-22 and 25-17.  

 It was not without a valiant  effort by Marquette as they pushed the host team right to the last serve in set #2. The loss moves the Mohawks to 1-22 and their next match is at Midland .

Mohawk stats

Kills-  Kelsey Gerlach 5

Ellie O’Brien 4

Assists-  Emma Callaghan 8

Ace leaders- Ellie O’Brien 8

Emma Callaghan & Maura Tracy 1-each

Block leaders- Emma Callaghan & Maura Tracy 1-each

Digs- Ellie O'Brien 12, Kelsey Gerlach 11, Elise Kilburg 10