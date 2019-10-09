Lisbon 3
Marquette 0
At the MEC:
The shorthanded Mohawks put forth another fine effort in a loss to the 8th ranked Lisbon Lions.
The effort was short lived as the Lions ran away with the match after a 7-point run in the first set to pull off a 25-16 win.
It was a very contested set until the big run. The Lions won games two and three by the scores of 25-10, 25-19 earning the sweep.
The Mohawks fall to 1-21 and are searching for their first conference victory.
Marquette stats
Kills- Ellie O’Brien 8, Maura Tracy 4
Assists-Emma Callaghan 11
Ace-Holly Kremer and Emma Callaghan 1-each
Digs- Emma Callaghan 12, Ellie O'Brien 9
Blocks- Maura Tracy 7. Emma Callaghan 3
Maquoketa 3
Marquette 0
At Maquoketa:
A non-conference match played at Maquoketa High School the saw the host Cardinals sweep the Mohawks 25-17, 25-22 and 25-17.
It was not without a valiant effort by Marquette as they pushed the host team right to the last serve in set #2. The loss moves the Mohawks to 1-22 and their next match is at Midland .
Mohawk stats
Kills- Kelsey Gerlach 5
Ellie O’Brien 4
Assists- Emma Callaghan 8
Ace leaders- Ellie O’Brien 8
Emma Callaghan & Maura Tracy 1-each
Block leaders- Emma Callaghan & Maura Tracy 1-each
Digs- Ellie O'Brien 12, Kelsey Gerlach 11, Elise Kilburg 10
