Ka’Lynn DeShaw scored 17 points, while Kalesia DeShaw and Kate Dunne added 11 apiece, as the Lady Comets dominated the Rebels of Northeast at home last Tuesday 51-17. Teagan Humprhey recorded 4 points, while Anika Hager and Jami Portz score 3 each.
Against Anamosa on Friday, the girls won a tight victory by a three-point margin, 39-38. Kate Dunne led the Lady Comets with 13 points while Teagan Humprhey scored 9. Jami Portz and Morgan Meyer recorded 5 points each and Adalynne Leach recorded 4.
The Bellevue Comet boys continued their winning ways on the hardwood last week.
Bellevue started with a close and intense battle against Northeast Goose Lake, winning the contest at home 62-56 on Tuesday night.
Trailing at halftime, the Class 1A No. 6-ranked Comets eventually pulled ahead as Jensen Wedeking dropped 30 points and Robert Paulsen added 21. Hunter Putman recorded 9 and Dalton Clasen chipped in 2.
On Friday the Comets took down Anamosa 70-65 on the road, with Jensen Wedeking scoring 25 points, Hunter Putman 16 and Robert Paulsen had 13.
