Ka’Lynn DeShaw scored 17 points, while Kalesia DeShaw and Kate Dunne added 11 apiece, as the Lady Comets dominated the Rebels of Northeast at home last Tuesday 51-17. Teagan Humprhey recorded 4 points, while Anika Hager and Jami Portz score 3 each.

Against Anamosa on Friday, the girls won a tight victory by a three-point margin, 39-38. Kate Dunne led the Lady Comets with 13 points while Teagan Humprhey scored 9. Jami Portz and Morgan Meyer recorded 5 points each and Adalynne Leach recorded 4.