BELLEVUE LADY COMET WRESTLING: In front from left are Coach Brandi Bailey, Adessa Leibfried and Ryanne Dunn. In back from left are Devyn Dunne, Claira Veach and Anita Borrenpohl and Kelsey Knief. (photo courtesy of  Lauren Keil)

A new era of wrestling has dawned in Bellevue. Girls wrestling is now an official sport of Bellevue High School.

The first competition will be Friday, November 18 at home as the new team hosts its first-ever high school tournament at Bellevue. Sixteen schools will be bringing their teams to the high school and compete for the first ever title. Wrestling begins at 5 p.m.