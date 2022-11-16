A new era of wrestling has dawned in Bellevue. Girls wrestling is now an official sport of Bellevue High School.
The first competition will be Friday, November 18 at home as the new team hosts its first-ever high school tournament at Bellevue. Sixteen schools will be bringing their teams to the high school and compete for the first ever title. Wrestling begins at 5 p.m.
Since the beginning of the boys team and the youth club, Shooting Stars, in the 2013 season, Bellevue has had girls as part of the program, including Kendalyn Lindley who competed as a middle schooler during the 2018 middle school season.
At the international level, wrestling has been a part of the Olympics since 2004. The first women's collegiate team was Minnesota-Morris in 1994 with the University of Iowa announcing they would be the first Power 5 university to add wrestling in 2024. Female wrestling is the fastest growing sport in the US. This is very true in Iowa as well.
Girls have been competing on boys' teams since the 1990s in Iowa. In 2016, 37 girls competed alongside boys on teams across the state. In 2022, there were over 800 girls listed on the rosters of boys' teams.
2022 was also the first year of Bellevue’s own lady wrestler, Ryanne Dunn, who had no experience with the sport, but she embraced the sport and was welcomed into the Comet family without a hitch. By all accounts it was a very successful season. Ryanne was the best person to pioneer wrestling here in Bellevue. By January of 2022, the IGHSAU announced that they would be officially sanctioning the sport at the high school level in Iowa. With that, school districts have had an explosion of teams in Iowa announcing that they would also be creating teams, including Bellevue.
“Right now, we have five young women competing on the high school team and three at the middle school level,” said Coach Dave Ripperger. “We insist that we are all one program and practice together in the same room as the other wrestlers. These ladies are only allowed to wrestle girls in competitions and have a full schedule of meets on the calendar.”
In addition to Dunn, the program features senior, Adessa Leibfried; sophomore, Kelsey Knief, and two freshmen, Elyse Berendes-Greene and Kadence Michels.
“During the first two weeks of practice these young women have been like a sponge absorbing many of the moves that make up the sport and working on the mental toughness that is a hallmark of Comet Wrestling,” said Ripperger. “We do have three middle school wrestlers too, Anita Borrenpohl, Devyn Dunne, and Claira Veach. These ladies have been excited to learn and have not missed a practice. We are hoping for them to have a successful season and improve as wrestlers.”
Brandi Bailey was also hired as an assistant coach last spring. Coach Bailey comes from a wrestling family. Her oldest son was a state qualifier in Colorado and her youngest son is currently competing on the middle school team. While the kids were younger, Coach Bailey was highly involved in the coaching of their practices. She brings excitement and energy to the room and is someone the girls can relate to and has been so happy of the growth of the ladies during these first two weeks of practice.
