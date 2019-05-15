Bellevue High School graduate Chase Kueter set a new American Rivers Conference record ( formally the IIAC) recording 74 this season breaking the old record of 66 set in 2010. He has 103k’s on the season and is ranked 6th in NCAA division III. Kueter will be pitching in the conference tournament this week to close out his college career at the University of Dubuque. Kueter is the son of Terry & Linnet Kueter of rural Bellevue.
