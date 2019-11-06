Semi-Final Class 2A
Volleyball
North Cedar 3
Bellevue 1
At Clarence:
The Bellevue girls volleyball season ended in a semi-final match against the North Cedar Knights.
The Comets won the first set 25-17 and led in set two before falling 25-17. The next two sets were won by the Knights 25-11 and 25-18 ending the match 3-1 and the Comet season.
Six Comet seniors played in their last match, ending their volleyball careers. This group is headed up by All-Conference performers Brin Daugherty and Paige Klein.
Gone besides these two will be Lindsey Banowetz, Kylie Pickett, Lauren Dema, and Taylor Wagner
Daugherty broke her own season assist record with 624 assists in 2019 pushing her career record to 1,584.
In the match with the Knights, Daugherty had 21 assists and 14 digs.
Shayla Oster led in kills with eight and Paige Klein served 17-17 with four aces. Kylie Pickett and Maddie Schmidt each had two blocks
The Comet season concludes with a 19-17 record.
Stat leaders
Kills-
Shayla Oster 8
Lindsey Banowetz 7
Maddie Schmidt 6
Assists-
Brin Daugherty 21
Aces-
Paige Klein 4
Blocks-
Maddie Schmidt and Kylie Pickett 2-each
Digs-
Brin Daugherty 14
Paige Klein 12
