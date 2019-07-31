Bellevue’s Chet Knake will be inducted into the Cornell College Athletic Hall of Fame during a special ceremony scheduled for later this fall.
Knake, a 2002 honorable mention all-American linebacker, still holds the record among Cornell’s top five for career tackles and tackles for a loss.
Knake was a two-time all-Iowa Conference football selection. He is also Cornell’s career baseball leader for runs scored and doubles. He guided the Cornell Rams to a a record 27-win season in 2003.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.