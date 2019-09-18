Northeast Invite

At Goose Lake:

 Marquette’s Halle Kilburg and Bellevue’s Brady Griebel  won their  individual events leading their teams to  top four  finishes.

 Griebel just missed a course record set by Andrew Meyer, a former teammate.

 Griebel toured the Rebel Course in 16:50 to easily out distance the Rebel’s Andrew Hilgendorf, who was runner-up in 17:17.

 Halle Kilburg started the run with a 20:58 time to win by .45 seconds ahead of runner-up Northeast’s Cenady Sorenksen, 21:35

 Marquette girls

1st - Halle Kilburg 20:58

19 th - Kaylee Koos 25:18

21st -  Miranda Peters 26:12

23rd -Allison Kettmann 26:48

28th- Molly Muenster 28:52

 Bellevue results

 20th- Delaney Dunne 25:23

 Girls team scores

North Scott 25-pts

Northeast 71-pts

Prince of Peace 82-pts

Marquette 92

 Maquiketa 112

Camanche 52

Bellevue (no team score)

Marquette boys team

14th-Parker Mueller 19:31

28th-Nic Hager 21:59

29th- Nolan Tracy 22:03

39st -Ethan Desotel   

 40th- Trevor Klein

 Bellevue runners

 1st- Brady Griebel16:50

11th- Abe Steinbeck 19:05

16th- Sam Dunne19:46

18th - Aiden Onken 20:28

21st - Marcus Anderson 20:22

27th - Ben Steinbeck 21:54

31st - Cade Smith 22:47

39th -Jake Bormann

45th- Nathan Roth

54th - Jared Fite