Northeast Invite
At Goose Lake:
Marquette’s Halle Kilburg and Bellevue’s Brady Griebel won their individual events leading their teams to top four finishes.
Griebel just missed a course record set by Andrew Meyer, a former teammate.
Griebel toured the Rebel Course in 16:50 to easily out distance the Rebel’s Andrew Hilgendorf, who was runner-up in 17:17.
Halle Kilburg started the run with a 20:58 time to win by .45 seconds ahead of runner-up Northeast’s Cenady Sorenksen, 21:35
Marquette girls
1st - Halle Kilburg 20:58
19 th - Kaylee Koos 25:18
21st - Miranda Peters 26:12
23rd -Allison Kettmann 26:48
28th- Molly Muenster 28:52
Bellevue results
20th- Delaney Dunne 25:23
Girls team scores
North Scott 25-pts
Northeast 71-pts
Prince of Peace 82-pts
Marquette 92
Maquiketa 112
Camanche 52
Bellevue (no team score)
Marquette boys team
14th-Parker Mueller 19:31
28th-Nic Hager 21:59
29th- Nolan Tracy 22:03
39st -Ethan Desotel
40th- Trevor Klein
Bellevue runners
1st- Brady Griebel16:50
11th- Abe Steinbeck 19:05
16th- Sam Dunne19:46
18th - Aiden Onken 20:28
21st - Marcus Anderson 20:22
27th - Ben Steinbeck 21:54
31st - Cade Smith 22:47
39th -Jake Bormann
45th- Nathan Roth
54th - Jared Fite
