Kettmanns

TEAM KETTMANN: The five Kettmann brothers of Bellevue recently marked 20 years of golf outings at the Bellevue Golf Club last week. From left are Mike Kettmann, Russ Kettmann, Steve Kettmann, Jim Kettmann and John Kettmann. This year, the brothers played in honor of former golfing mate, the late Gary Neubert, who passed away 10 years ago from brain cancer.