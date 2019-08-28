Prairie League Tournament
Bernard 4 • Braves 0
At Cole Park:
The Braves run at a Prairie League Championship was ended 4-0 by a young Bernard Indian team.
The Braves(12-1) came in as the No. 1 seed in the League tournament and the Indians 8-5 the #4 seed.
The Indians used the 2-hit pitching of Max Hoffman and the timely hitting of Matt McCullough (2x4, 2 RBIs) to earn the 4-0 victory.
Hoffman had a no-hit game until the bottom of the seventh when he gave up the Braves hits with two outs.
The Indians scored four times in the 3rd inning off the Braves’ ace Chase Kueter.
Four hits and a sacrifice fly gave Hoffman all the runs he would need in a complete game shutout. His defense was superb, making fine catches, turning double plays in an error-free victory.
The Indians have the Braves’ number at Cole Park. They won for the second time in Bellevue in 2019.
The win advanced the Indians to the Championship game in Farley versus Farley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.