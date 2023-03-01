Last Saturday night February 25, the Marquette Catholic boys traveled to Solon to face the New London Tigers. On the line was the right to compete in the Class 1A State Championships in Des Moines. An absolutely packed house in Solon saw Marquette lose a heartbreaker 70-69 in overtime.
The old sports phrase, "It's a shame one of those teams had to lose" has been used many times, but consider it used once more.
New London began the game by very aggressively pushing the ball down the court with each possession. But Coach Isaac Sturm's team didn't take a backward step as they applied full-court pressure after each of their early baskets. The lead see-sawed (a description of the entire game) back and forth with Marquette in front after one quarter 16-14. New London relied heavily on their star guard Blaise Porter who came in with a 25-point average. Marquette's Kannon Still was handed the tough assignment of guarding Porter. The second quarter was a back and forth copy of the first, and at halftime Marquette led 36-33. During the second half Eli Scott was asked to take his turn guarding the Tiger's Porter, and from then on either he or Still would be trying their best to stop him.
The third quarter was again a fierce battle of lead changes, with Marquette at one time owning the largest lead of either team, at 47-42. But the Tigers quickly reeled them in, and the quarter ended in a tie at 53.
The 4th quarter saw the Tiger's Porter on one end of the floor with flashy drives to the basket, with Marquette working for good shots on the other. With 7.8 seconds to go in regulation and the game tied at 62, Marquette had the ball out-of-bounds, having to go the length of the floor. Evan Scott ended up getting a good look from inside the lane that missed, which he followed with a quick put-back try. As the ball floated gently to the rim on that last attempt it looked to be going in slow motion. The Marquette faithful could almost taste their Big Macs during the obligatory stop at Williamsburg on the way to Des Moines. Had the ball dropped in I'm quite certain the Solon school district would this week be taking bids on a new roof for their gym. The ball bounced off the rim and for one tantalizing moment appeared undecided as to where to go. But fate decided the game was just too good to end right there. The ball fell away and sent us into overtime. The huge crowd wearing red had mere seconds to resume breathing, regroup and prepare themselves for another 4 minutes of that sweet torture. New London struck first in O.T. and led 66-62, then 70-67. Marquette had one last chance to tie the game with a 3-ball, but the Tigers brought their defense way out to the perimeter, preventing any good chances from beyond the arc. Marquette settled for a two-pointer, but there simply wasn't time to play the usual end-of-game dance in which "we foul, you shoot free-throws, and we get the ball." In fact, after that shot made the score 70-69, the Tiger player taking the ball out-of-bounds wisely waited until the last possible second to inbound the ball to a teammate who was fouled with only .3 left on the clock. He missed his free throw, and after a desperation 3/4 court shot by Marquette went wide the game was over with New London winning by that 70-69 score.
I know it wasn't Des Moines, but if the Marquette boys weren't destined to win it all, no game there or anywhere else could have been better-played or more exciting.
Marquette was led in scoring by Evan Scott with 23 points. Caden Kettmann added 11 with Isaac Brinker chipping in 10.
Congratulations to Coach Isaac Sturm, his coaching staff and team on a fine season. There's nothing more to say than "What a game!"
