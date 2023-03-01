Last Saturday night February 25, the Marquette Catholic boys traveled to Solon to face the New London Tigers.  On the line was the right to compete in the Class 1A State Championships in Des Moines. An absolutely packed house in Solon saw Marquette lose a heartbreaker 70-69 in overtime.

The old sports phrase, "It's a shame one of those teams had to lose" has been used many times, but consider it used once more.