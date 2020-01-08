Marquette Catholic High School will celebrate its 2020 Homecoming this weekend with a variety of events. The annual Homecoming games versus Calamus-Wheatland will take place at 6 p.m., with the junior varsity game beginning at 4:30 p.m. The Homecoming Court will be announced between varsity games, with a dance routine at halftime of the boys game. This year, members of Marquette’s 1963 Fall State Baseball team will also be honored.
On Saturday, an alumni basketball and volleyball tournaments will get underway at 8 a.m. Mass will be held at 4:15 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, with photos, dinner and a dance at the Off Shore Events Center in the evening. A hypnotist show will take place at 10:30 p.m. For a salute to the teams, see page 20 of today’s Herald-Leader.
