Braves 2019

Members of the 21-5 2019 Braves pictured above include (kneeling left to right) Jarred Koos, Peyton Berthel, Isaac Sturm, Jamie Kremer and Jordan Ries. Standing left to right: Gus Ehlinger,Chet Knake, Luke Carroll, Jake Schaefer, Doug Van Dyke and Cole Reeg. Not pictured Corbin Ploessl, Jake Schroeder, Chase Kueter, CJ Michels and Dave Smith.

Cascade  Tournament

Farley 3

 Braves 1

At Cascade:

  In semi-final play of the Cascade Tournament the Braves dropped a 3-1 game to Farley. They managed just one hit off of Farley ace Andy Seabrooke. It is just the third loss in the 2019 season for Bellevue.

 Chase Kueter scattered five hits in a losing effort The Braves move to 21-3 for the year.

Prairie League

 Bernard 7

 Braves 2

At Bellevue :

 In a Prairie League game played at Cole Park the Braves were no match this day for a hard hitting Bernard squad.

   The game was a pitchers duel until the Braves pushed across two runs in the bottom of the 4th. Down 2-0 going in  their  at-bat in the fifth they  scored four times the final two coming with two out grabbing the  lead for good 4-2.  The big blow was a bases loaded  two out double by the # 9 batter.  Bernard starting pitcher Harris Hoffman allowed the Braves just two runs in six innings of work, his relief  Eric DeSousa blanked the Braves in the seventh.  The visitors added insurance runs in the sixth for the 7-2 final. This is the first back to back losses the Braves suffered this season

 Doug Van Dyke took the loss allowing seven runs on 11 hits three were  earned

Dyersville Tournament

Peosta 8

 Bellevue 0

 In first round action of the Dyersville  Semi -Pro Tournament the Braves skid continued with and 8-0 loss to Peosta.