Cascade Tournament
Farley 3
Braves 1
At Cascade:
In semi-final play of the Cascade Tournament the Braves dropped a 3-1 game to Farley. They managed just one hit off of Farley ace Andy Seabrooke. It is just the third loss in the 2019 season for Bellevue.
Chase Kueter scattered five hits in a losing effort The Braves move to 21-3 for the year.
Prairie League
Bernard 7
Braves 2
At Bellevue :
In a Prairie League game played at Cole Park the Braves were no match this day for a hard hitting Bernard squad.
The game was a pitchers duel until the Braves pushed across two runs in the bottom of the 4th. Down 2-0 going in their at-bat in the fifth they scored four times the final two coming with two out grabbing the lead for good 4-2. The big blow was a bases loaded two out double by the # 9 batter. Bernard starting pitcher Harris Hoffman allowed the Braves just two runs in six innings of work, his relief Eric DeSousa blanked the Braves in the seventh. The visitors added insurance runs in the sixth for the 7-2 final. This is the first back to back losses the Braves suffered this season
Doug Van Dyke took the loss allowing seven runs on 11 hits three were earned
Dyersville Tournament
Peosta 8
Bellevue 0
In first round action of the Dyersville Semi -Pro Tournament the Braves skid continued with and 8-0 loss to Peosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.