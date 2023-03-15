On Friday, March 10, during halftime of the 4A championship game, the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association recognized the 2023 Norwest Bank Academic All-State Team. Hayden Holdgrafer, Easton Valley Senior, was among the 24 young men to be awarded this honor. The team was selected by an IBCA panel from more than 120 applicants.
The award is designed to recognize seniors who have excelled both on the basketball court as well as in the classroom. This year’s Academic All-State team has the following averages: An ACT composite score of 26, a scoring average of 15.2 Points Per Game, and a GPA of 3.9.
