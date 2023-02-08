It was a red letter week for the Bellevue Wrestling team. Some record setting performances took place last Tuesday night for the boys and a historic finish for the girls on Friday.
Girls Comments
Two of our Comet ladies made it to the first ever IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament. It was a truly awesome experience for the ladies who qualified and the members of the team that went down to cheer on the girls.
“The IGHSAU had an opportunity to make their own mark on what a state tournament can look like,” Coach Ripperger said. “And they definitely knocked it out of the park. From the signing of the bracket to the awards, it was all done very well.” The ladies got to see a sold out crowd, a first for the venue, and they got to take part in the spectacle of the event from the screaming crowds to the Grand March.
Ryanne Dunn lost by fall to Sarah Lewis (Centerville), the eventual third place finisher. Second round she also lost by fall to Presley Mass (Missouri Valley). “For Ryanne, although she fell short of meeting her goals, she worked extremely hard to get there,” expressed Coach Ripperger. “Nobody can ever take that away from her. She was a pioneer in both years that she competed with us and we were truly blessed to have her.”
Adessa Leibfried achieved historic status by becoming our first ever place winner, another honor that nobody else can have. “Adessa is aggressive and physical and has mastered one move which is one of the things that we really pushed for this year,” Coach Ripperger explained. Adessa joins a very exclusive list of Comets that have placed at the state wrestling tournament which includes Tracy Watts, Joe Kilburg, and Mason Lyons.
“We also want to thank all of the support that we received this week from the Bellevue community. It was awesome as we heard back from the people who could not attend who were watching at school supporting us. It was truly a great feeling,” stated Coach Ripperger.
Boys Comments
The boys squad travelled to Elkader for four duals to wrap up their regular season. With wins over Central Elkader and Springville, and losses to Postville and Hudson, the Comets closed out their dual campaign with an 8-18 record which ranks 4th for all-time season dual wins. Jake Hiland, Casey Tath, Jack Hiland, and Ryder Michels all went undefeated on the evening.
“Now it’s the boys turn to shine as we prepare for the District tournament which is the state qualifying meet.” Coach Ripperger said. “We have some legit opportunities to qualify multiple wrestlers for the state tournament, a first we would have since 2020.”
Breakout performances
· Adessa Leibfried became only the fourth Comet Wrestler to earn All-State status with her sixth place finish and the first ever girl.
· Adessa’s 28 pins ranks second all-time for season pin total after Mason Lyons’ 29 falls recorded in 2017.
· Jack Hiland tied Hunter Clasen’s single season takedown record (62) set in 2018 and is knocking on the doors of several other records.
· Jack Hiland earned his 40th win of the season which marks only the third time a Comet has done that with Mason Lyons achieving 40 wins in 2016 and 2017.
· Ryder Michels now has 94 career wins that puts him right ahead of Jacob Waller (93 wins) and nine behind Tracy Watts (103). Jack Hiland is currently sitting in the 8th spot with 89 wins.
Upcoming Schedule
· The boys will head to Wilton for the IHSAA 1A District Tournament with wrestling starting at 10 am. The top two wrestlers in each weight class advance to the State Tournament held in Des Moines on February 15-18 at Wells Fargo Arena.
Commented
