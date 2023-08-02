Bellevue’s Jake Hiland represented the state of Iowa in late July when he participated in the 2023 USMC 16U National Wrestling Championship held in Fargo, North Dakota. Hiland became the first Bellevue Comet to ever compete at the prestigious event.
This past year the tournament broke participation records with 7,131 wrestlers competing in Girls Freestyle, 16U and Junior Freestyle, and 16U and Junior Greco-Roman.
"This was an incredible opportunity for Jake who was able to attend team camp, hang out and train with some of the best wrestlers that Iowa has on the team, and he got to compete on the biggest stage that our sport has to offer in our country," explained Coach Ripperger. "This was the perfect opportunity for Jake to see how some of the best kids think, train, and the way they approach our sport and the fact that he won a match also is a good indicator that he can achieve some pretty awesome things next year."
Round 1 (Round of 128) Jake Hiland won 4-3 over Zach Meisenzahl (WV)
Round 2 (Round of 64) Jake Hiland loses by technical superiority 11-0 to Achilles Evans (CO)
Round 3 (Consolation Round of 64 #2) Jake Hiland loses by fall to Owen Woll (PA)
"It opened my eyes to a whole other level of wrestling. It was a good experience and I will be back," shared Jake. Jake will be a junior next year and is the son of Tami Schuckert and Jackson Hiland.
