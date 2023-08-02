Jake Hiland

Jake Hiland wins round one over Zach Meisenzahl of West Virginia.

Bellevue’s Jake Hiland represented the state of Iowa in late July when he participated in the 2023 USMC 16U National Wrestling Championship held in Fargo, North Dakota. Hiland became the first Bellevue Comet to ever compete at the prestigious event.

This past year the tournament broke participation records with 7,131 wrestlers competing in Girls Freestyle, 16U and Junior Freestyle, and 16U and Junior Greco-Roman.