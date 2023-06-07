Jake and Jack Hiland both wrestled at the Iowa/USA Wrestling Last Chance Qualifier in Ankeny last weekend. The event was the last opportunity for wrestlers in the state of Iowa to qualify for the 2023 US Marine Corps Junior and 16U National Tournament in Fargo, ND.
Jack finished 2nd place in his bracket behind the IHSAA 4th place finisher in 2A wrestler. Jake was the champion which qualified him for the last spot on Team Iowa at 160 lbs. Jake will be the first ever Bellevue wrestler to compete at this prestigious event. The tournament will run from July 15-16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.