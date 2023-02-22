Jack Hiland

Jack Hiland celebrates as Bellevue Wrestling Coach Dave Ripperger (in background) enjoys the moment.

The Bellevue Comet wrestling team closed out their season in a historic fashion with Jack Hiland representing the blue and white in a truly historic manner. Jack capped off his junior campaign with an incredible 6-2 record at the state tournament where he finished 5th in Class 1A.

This was Jack’s first trip to the IHSAA State Tournament and he becomes only the second boy to place at state in the last eleven seasons. Bellevue’s last boy’s place winner was Mason Lyons in 2017 and he becomes only the second junior to ever place at the state tournament (Joe Kilburg was a three time placer finishing 5th as a sophomore, 3rd as a junior, and runner-up as a senior).