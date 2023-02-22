The Bellevue Comet wrestling team closed out their season in a historic fashion with Jack Hiland representing the blue and white in a truly historic manner. Jack capped off his junior campaign with an incredible 6-2 record at the state tournament where he finished 5th in Class 1A.
This was Jack’s first trip to the IHSAA State Tournament and he becomes only the second boy to place at state in the last eleven seasons. Bellevue’s last boy’s place winner was Mason Lyons in 2017 and he becomes only the second junior to ever place at the state tournament (Joe Kilburg was a three time placer finishing 5th as a sophomore, 3rd as a junior, and runner-up as a senior).
· Champ. Round 1 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 50-8 won by decision over Clayton Schroeder (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) 18-13 (Dec 3-0)
· Champ. Round 2 - Aiden Heitland (AGWSR) 37-10 won by decision over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 50-8 (Dec 6-1)
· Cons. Round 2 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 50-8 won by fall over Dillon Inman (Southwest Valley) 28-17 (Fall 3:18)
· Cons. Round 3 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 50-8 won by decision over Kennen Roadcap (Montezuma) 36-7 (Dec 5-1)
· Cons. Round 4 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 50-8 won by decision over Gavin DeHoogh (Western Christian) 30-13 (Dec 2-1)
· Cons. Round 5 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 50-8 won by decision over Aiden Heitland (AGWSR) 37-10 (Dec 7-4)
· Cons. Semi - Spencer Kessel (Louisa-Muscatine) 41-6 won by decision over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 50-8 (Dec 6-4)
· 5th Place Match - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 50-8 won by decision over David Smith (West Hancock, Britt) 45-14 (Dec 8-4)
Jack’s historic season ends with a full assault on the Bellevue record book. His 50 wins this season smashed Mason Lyons’ season record of 44 that he had met twice in 2016 and 2017. He broke Hunter Clasen’s season takedown record with 72 (previously 62 set in 2018). He smashed Aaron Beckley’s season escape record with 62 (previously 50 set in 2015). And he will end up obliterating Mason Lyons’ career escape record, he currently has 126 escapes with one season left (Mason’s career record of 122 escapes was set 2014-2017). Mason Lyons’ career win record (133) is definitely in sight with Jack currently finishing his junior season with 98 career wins.
The team would like to thank our wrestling family that grew by leaps and bounds this year and we want to welcome the new members of our family whoever that may be in the future. Thank you to Mel Roeder who took all the fantastic photos over the weekend. We would also like to thank the cheerleaders and their coach, Ms. Becca Lahey-Scott, who gave 100% as they cheered on Jack during this run. Thanks to our managers who help us with multiple tasks throughout the season. And finally, we would like to thank the teachers and administrators that helped with cheering us on in the classrooms during the week of state and organizing all of the behind the scenes work that many of us take for granted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.