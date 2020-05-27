Gov. Kim Reynolds announced additional openings during her Wednesday press briefing last week. High schools athletics will return this summer. Reynolds gave baseball and softball the go-ahead to start the seasons effective June 1. More information is expected about non-school youth sports.
On Friday, May 22, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, museums, wedding reception venues reopened, as long as they follow proper precautions set forth by the Iowa Department of Public Health, Reynolds said.
Pools can reopen for lap swimming and lessons only. Bars and similar establishments that sell alcohol may reopen May 28 at 50% capacity and following proper precautions recommended by the IDPH.
