Saturday, July 20:
1A and 2A district final baseball play TBA
Monday July 22:
State softball starts a Fort Dodge TBA
Tuesday, July 23:
Baseball sub state play for 1A and 2A starts TBA
Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
...FLASH FLOOD THREAT TONIGHT... .THUNDERSTORMS COULD PRODUCE REPEATED ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAINFALL TONIGHT INTO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING WHICH MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. HEAVY RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THE WATCH AREA, AND THE RAIN MAY COME DOWN AT HIGH RATES OF OVER AN INCH AN HOUR. THIS KIND OF RAINFALL MAY PRODUCE RAPIDLY RISING WATER ALONG SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS. FLASH FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE IN URBAN AREAS DUE TO HIGH RAINFALL RATES. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ILLINOIS AND IOWA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHWEST ILLINOIS, CARROLL, JO DAVIESS, STEPHENSON, AND WHITESIDE. IN IOWA, BENTON, BUCHANAN, CLINTON, DELAWARE, DUBUQUE, JACKSON, JONES, AND LINN. * FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL OF 1 TO 3 INCHES WITH RAINFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR. * BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY RISING WATER LEVELS AND POSSIBLE FLOODING IF YOU ARE NEAR A RIVER, STREAM, OR LOW LYING AREA. BE READY TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IF HEAVY RAIN DEVELOPS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. MONITOR FORECASTS AND TAKE ACTION IF FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS ARE ISSUED OR FLASH FLOODING DEVELOPS. &&
...AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY... .A HOT AND HUMID AIRMASS WILL BUILD ACROSS THE MIDWEST STARTING TODAY AND CONTINUING THROUGH SATURDAY. TEMPERATURES IN THE 90S WILL COMBINE WITH HUMIDITY TO PUSH HEAT INDUCES INTO THE 100 TO 110 RANGE, ESPECIALLY FROM THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY. IT IS POSSIBLE THIS HEAT WILL CONTINUE INTO THE LATE WEEKEND, BUT CONFIDENCE OF THIS REMAINS LOW AT THIS TIME. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY. THE EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * HEAT INDEX VALUES...95 TO 100 TODAY THEN RANGING FROM 100 TO 110 THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY. * TIMING...THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES MAY OCCUR DUE TO THE PROLONGED PERIOD OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL OCCUR. THIS COMBINATION WILL LEAD TO A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE LIKELY. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR- CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS, ESPECIALLY THE ELDERLY. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. &&
Wind: N @ 1mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: N @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: N @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 95°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 97°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 90°
Heat Index: 97°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 97°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
