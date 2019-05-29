Friday, May31:
Girls Regional soccer TBA
Boys state soccer TBA
Saturday, June1:
Boys state soccer TBA
Monday, June 3:
BHS SB and BB at Anamosa at 5:30 pm
Girls regional soccer TBA
MHS BB and SB at Starmont at 5 pm
Tuesday, June 4:
BHS SB and BB vs Durant at Cole Park at 5:30 jv and 7:30 varsity
Thursday, June 6:
Girls state soccer TBA
MHS BB and SB vs Easton Valley (DH) at Cole Park
BHS SB and BB at West Branch at 5:30 jv and 7:30 varsity
