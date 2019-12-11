Boys
Camanche 2981
Bellevue 2715
Scores
Dawson Weber 288 191-479
A. Felderman 130 181- 311
Nathan Rentz 129 158-287
Wyatt Glaser 154 204- 358
River Schiefer 245 191- 394
Ty Kloser 211 183 -394
Baker score 737
747 +1978= 2715 Team
Camanche2981
Baker 939+ 2042=2981
Girls
Camanche 2477
Bellevue 1975
Scores
Shayla Oster 151 146 -297
Hailey Olszewski 87 87-174 Br. Daugherty115 134 -249
Bailey Tigges 103 132 -235
Ky. Haxmeier 87 113 -200
Maddie Weber 196 169 -365
Baler score 629
1246 = 629 1975
Camanche 2477
Baker 857 + 1620= 2477
