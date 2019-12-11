bowling

Boys

 Camanche 2981

Bellevue 2715

Scores

Dawson Weber 288 191-479

 A. Felderman 130 181- 311

Nathan Rentz 129 158-287

 Wyatt Glaser 154 204- 358

River Schiefer 245 191- 394

Ty Kloser 211 183 -394

 Baker score 737

747 +1978= 2715 Team

 Camanche2981

 Baker 939+ 2042=2981  

 Girls

Camanche 2477

Bellevue 1975

 Scores

Shayla Oster 151 146 -297

Hailey Olszewski 87 87-174 Br.  Daugherty115 134 -249

Bailey Tigges 103 132 -235

Ky. Haxmeier 87 113 -200

Maddie Weber 196 169 -365

 Baler score 629

1246 = 629  1975

 Camanche 2477

Baker 857 + 1620= 2477