Colton Heim, a senior at Bellevue High School, was recently honored as the 2022
Class 1A recipient of the Iowa Bankers Association’s Student Athlete Achievement Award during the Iowa High School Boys’ State Basketball Tournament held March 11 in Des Moines. The award recognizes a graduating senior student- athlete who not only excels in athletics but also in the classroom and the community. Heim was selected for the award based on his scholastic
standing, leadership skills, community involvement and athletic participation.
Nick Hueneke, vice president at Bellevue State Bank in Bellevue, presented Heim with a $1,000 scholarship to the college of his choice. “Iowa banks take pride in helping young Iowans finance their higher education, and I'm proud to recognize Colton, who is an outstanding student in our community,” Hueneke said.
For more than three decades, the IBA has sponsored the Student Athlete
Achievement Awards in partnership with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The program includes awards to student-athletes in football, basketball and wrestling. The IBA has awarded nearly $290,000 in scholarships since the program began.
