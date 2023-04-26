The annual IERA Hare Scramble will be held on Saturday, April 29 and the Hard Scramble on Sunday, April 30. The race weekend double-header will be held north of Spragueville at 41324 82nd Street. Registration is at 7 a.m. both days, and gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 28.
Several classes of events will be held during the day, including 50cc Macro, 50cc girls Micro, 65 and 85 cc Women’s beginner and Trail Rider. Food is available on-site.
