Saber Early Bird results
At Dewitt High School:
Bellevue High Schol junior Brady Griebel started his fall Cross Country season with a superb effort in a talented field at DeWitt High School.
Griebel keyed his team’s third place finish behind two solid programs in Dubuque Wahlert and Dubuque Senior
In his first place finish, Griebel clocked a 17:08 time to win by nearly 20-seconds.
Abe Steinbeck finished in 14th place 19:38 to get the Comets two top 15 runners.
Others Competing for Bellevue’s team score included;
22th -Aiden Onken 21:20
23nd Zach Roeder 21:29
24rd- Sam Dunne 21:37
25th- Jake Borman
30th Marcus Anderson
45th-Cade Smith
48th-Ben Steinbeck
Boys Team scores
1st- Wahlert 26-pts
2nd- Senior 44 -pts
3rd- Bellevue
84 points
4th - Dewitt 94 pts
5th- Rivermont 146 pts
Girls results
8th- Gabby Williamson 22:23
21st-Delaney Dunne 25:16
