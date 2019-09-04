  Saber Early Bird results

 At Dewitt High School:

 Bellevue High Schol junior Brady Griebel started his fall Cross Country season with a superb effort in a talented field  at  DeWitt High School.

 Griebel keyed his team’s third place finish behind two solid programs in Dubuque Wahlert and  Dubuque  Senior

 In his first place finish,  Griebel clocked a 17:08 time to win by nearly 20-seconds.

  Abe Steinbeck finished in 14th place 19:38  to get the Comets two top 15 runners.

Others   Competing for Bellevue’s team score  included;

 22th -Aiden Onken 21:20

23nd Zach Roeder 21:29

 24rd- Sam Dunne 21:37

 25th- Jake Borman

30th Marcus Anderson

45th-Cade Smith

 48th-Ben Steinbeck

 

Boys Team scores

1st- Wahlert 26-pts

 2nd- Senior 44 -pts

3rd- Bellevue

84 points

 4th - Dewitt 94 pts

 5th- Rivermont 146 pts

 

Girls results

 8th- Gabby Williamson 22:23

21st-Delaney Dunne    25:16