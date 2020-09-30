Comet Invitational
Bellevue’s Brady Griebel ran a 16:02, winning the Comet Invitational, while his brother Payton ran a 17:21, fueling a team victory.
The two led a four-man team to the 19-point team victory. Aiden Onken 12th, Sam Dunne 15th, along with Ben Steinbeck 16th, gave the Comets five runners in the top 20.
Marquette boys running were led by Nolan Tracy 40th, Trevor Klein 44th, Andrew Schmidt 46th and Ethan Desotel 51st.
Team scores (Top 5)
Bellevue 33
Northeast 49
Ca/Wheat 51
Camanche 58
Wapello 92
Girls results
Led by Gabby Williamson’s 3rd place finish, the Comet girls team ran 2nd to the POP Irish.
Delaney Dunne was 17th, Grace Hintgen 18th and Hannah Braet 23.
Marquette was short runners for a team score, but Allison Kettmann ran 4th and Kaylee Koos 6th .
Team Score
POP 24
Northeast26
Bellevue 44
Maquoketa 52
Wapello 87
