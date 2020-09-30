Brady Griebel XC

THE BROTHERS GRIEBEL running with the lead pack in the recent Comet invitational. Brady (right) won the title, and brother Payton place fifth. 

  Comet Invitational

  Bellevue’s Brady Griebel ran a 16:02, winning  the Comet Invitational, while his brother Payton ran a 17:21, fueling a  team victory.

  The two led a four-man team to the 19-point team victory. Aiden Onken 12th,   Sam Dunne 15th, along with Ben Steinbeck 16th, gave the Comets five runners in the top 20.

  Marquette boys running were led by Nolan Tracy 40th, Trevor Klein 44th, Andrew Schmidt 46th and Ethan Desotel 51st.

 Team scores (Top 5)

Bellevue 33

 Northeast  49

Ca/Wheat 51

Camanche 58

Wapello 92

Girls results

  Led by Gabby Williamson’s 3rd place finish, the Comet girls team ran 2nd to the POP Irish.

 Delaney Dunne was 17th,   Grace Hintgen 18th and Hannah Braet 23.

  Marquette was short runners for a team score, but Allison Kettmann ran 4th and Kaylee Koos 6th .

Team  Score

 POP 24

 Northeast26

 Bellevue 44

Maquoketa 52

Wapello 87