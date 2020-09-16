Griebel sets record
Comets 3rd in 16 team field
At Tipton:
At the tough Tipton Invitational, Brady Griebel a senior at Bellevue High School ,captured first place in a 16-team field of 107 runners from all over Eastern Iowa.
Griebel ran 15:32, (a 5-minute mile pace) to nip last year’s champion Caleb Shumaker, who ran 15:33, a senior from Tipton.
Griebel and his brother Payton (9th) paced the Comet boys to a 3rd place (122 points) finish in the 16 team field.
His younger brother Payton was ninth in 17:08. Aiden Onken was 22nd with 17:58, Sam Dunne was 36th in 18:37 and Ben Steinbeck was 54th in 19:24. Kaden Guenther and Ben Meyer also ran for the Comet boys.
The Bellevue girls were led by Gabby Williamson in 15th place in 20:59.
Delaney Dunne was 33rd in 23:05 and Hannah Braet 43rd in 24:02
