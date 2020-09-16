Brady Griebel XC

Brady Griebel SR BHS School record 15:32

Griebel sets record

Comets 3rd in 16 team field

At Tipton:

   At the tough Tipton Invitational, Brady Griebel a senior at Bellevue High School ,captured first place in a 16-team field of 107 runners from all over Eastern Iowa.

 Griebel ran 15:32, (a  5-minute mile pace) to nip  last year’s champion  Caleb Shumaker, who ran 15:33, a senior  from Tipton.

 Griebel  and his brother Payton (9th) paced the Comet boys to a 3rd place  (122 points)  finish in the 16 team field.

 His younger brother Payton was ninth in 17:08. Aiden Onken was 22nd with 17:58, Sam Dunne was 36th in 18:37 and Ben Steinbeck was 54th in 19:24. Kaden Guenther and Ben Meyer also ran for the Comet boys.

 The Bellevue girls were led by Gabby Williamson in 15th place in 20:59.

  Delaney Dunne was 33rd in 23:05 and Hannah Braet 43rd in 24:02