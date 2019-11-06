  Class 2A

 State  Cross Country

 Fort Dodge Iowa:

 In  one the oldest state   Cross Country Co-Ed meets ran  in the  United States,  Iowa’s is ran  at Lakeside Golf Course,  in Kennedy Park Fort Dodge, Iowa.

 After a 3rd place in 2018,  Bellevue High School junior Brady Griebel came within a  blink of an eye of winning the boys Class 2A  State Cross Country  Championship this past weekend.

 Griebel, ranked all year in the top three in Class 2A   (Griebel Bellevue 16:02.8, Dylan Darsidan Camanche 16:02, and Caleb Shumaker Tipton 16:11) swapped one, two, three finishes in  meets they ran head-to-head all season long.

  All three are from the tough River Valley  Conference,  competing  at the highest level.

 These three are the elite runners in Class 2A and once again they proved  that with Shumaker 3rd.

 In the girls Class 2A race, the Comets had two competitors, both underclassmen.

Comet Sophomore Gabby Williamson competing in her second state meet, ran in 32nd place in 20;31.

Comet Freshman Delaney Dunne ran to 47th place in 20:58.

 All the Comet state qualifiers are underclassmen and will be seeking a return trip to state either in Class 2A or possibly in Class 1A.

  They still will  compete against the state’as best in area in meets that will prepare  them to be even more ready for state competition.