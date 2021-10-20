Comet XC

Comet All-Conference XC runners pictured are Aiden Onken Elite Team, Payton Griebel Elite Team, and Ben Steinbeck, all First Team XC.

Comet  Boys 4th in RVC

  At Monticello:

  Keyed by the first place effort of Payton Griebel 17:25, the Comet boys ran  4th in the 12-team field of River Valley Conference Boys Cross Country teams.  There were 139 runners competing in the meet.

  The Comets had three All-Conference runners led by Griebel’s  effort in 17:25 Aiden Onken was 10th in 18:15, Ben Steinbeck 14th in 18:32,  Jake Bormann 50th in 20:22 and Kaden Guenther 51st in 20:23   made up the team.

 Gabe Manders was 57th in 21:05, Nolan Dunne 61st in 21:34, Jared Fite, Nathan Both, and Anthony Both also ran for the Comets.

 Team Scores

 Tipton 27

Mid-Prairie 83

Iowa City Regina 104

Bellevue 126

Anamosa 138

 Monticello 141

Northeast 156

 Cascade 157

 Camanche 219

 Wilton 310

West Liberty 337

North Cedar 371

 Girls results

 The Comet girls ran seventh in the eight team field of River Valley girls Cross Country meet.

 Their were  99 girls competing for the  River Valley Conference  individual and team titles.

 Leading the way for Bellevue was Gabby Williamson in 25th place in 22:54. Following her Grace Hingtgen38th in 25:07, Delaney Dunne 39 in 25:08, Hannah Braet 40th in 25:54, Kendelle Scheckel 49th in 28:32

Team Scores

 Mid -Prairie 17

Monticello 45

Tipton 78

Northeast 130

 Iowa City Regina 136

 Wilton 185

Bellevue 191

 Anamosa202