Comet Boys 4th in RVC
At Monticello:
Keyed by the first place effort of Payton Griebel 17:25, the Comet boys ran 4th in the 12-team field of River Valley Conference Boys Cross Country teams. There were 139 runners competing in the meet.
The Comets had three All-Conference runners led by Griebel’s effort in 17:25 Aiden Onken was 10th in 18:15, Ben Steinbeck 14th in 18:32, Jake Bormann 50th in 20:22 and Kaden Guenther 51st in 20:23 made up the team.
Gabe Manders was 57th in 21:05, Nolan Dunne 61st in 21:34, Jared Fite, Nathan Both, and Anthony Both also ran for the Comets.
Team Scores
Tipton 27
Mid-Prairie 83
Iowa City Regina 104
Bellevue 126
Anamosa 138
Monticello 141
Northeast 156
Cascade 157
Camanche 219
Wilton 310
West Liberty 337
North Cedar 371
Girls results
The Comet girls ran seventh in the eight team field of River Valley girls Cross Country meet.
Their were 99 girls competing for the River Valley Conference individual and team titles.
Leading the way for Bellevue was Gabby Williamson in 25th place in 22:54. Following her Grace Hingtgen38th in 25:07, Delaney Dunne 39 in 25:08, Hannah Braet 40th in 25:54, Kendelle Scheckel 49th in 28:32
Team Scores
Mid -Prairie 17
Monticello 45
Tipton 78
Northeast 130
Iowa City Regina 136
Wilton 185
Bellevue 191
Anamosa202
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.