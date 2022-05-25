Bellevue distance runner Payton Griebel shaved a full 10 seconds off his state-meet time from last year’s State Track Meet in the Class 1A 3200 meter event to place fourth Thursday with a time of 9:48.26. Griebel also placed second in the 1600 meter event in a time of 4:30.50. Both times were a personal best.
Bellevue long jumper Alex Pitts gave Bellevue another podium finish with a second-place effort in the 1A long jump. After fouling on three of four attempts, Pitts reached a distance of 22-1 ¼ on his fifth attempt.
Area boys athletes who competed in Thursday morning preliminary events but did not qualify for the final include Bellevue’s Casey Tath in the 100 (11th, 11.77) and 200 (24th, 25.18).
