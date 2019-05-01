Rebel Relays
Boys Points
3200 meters-
1st Brady Griebel 10:33
3rd Jack Silverding 10:34
4x800 relay-
2nd 8:31 Andrew Penniston, Kyle Guenther, Jack Sieverding, Brady Griebel
Sprint Medley-
3rd 1:43 Hunter Clasen, Payton Grover Andrew Swartz, Mason Jackson
High Jump-
3rd 5.08 Lucas Tennant 4th 5.08 Dillon Rentz, 5th MHS Nick Hager 5.06
Long jump-
3rd 19’ Lucas Tennant,5th Ben Parker 18.04
Girls points
300 meters-
1st 11:33 Halle Kilburg, 4th Brooklyn Moore 15:63
4x800 meter relay-
2nd Bellevue 10:33, Alexa Roeder, Giana Michels, Kailey Miller, Gabby Williamson
4th- MHS 10:54 Allison Kettmann, Holly Beauchamp, Kaylee Koos, Halle Kilburg
Sprint Medley-
7th 2:10 Kenna Duesing, Brin Daugherty, Aubrie Hager, Lindsey Banowetz
High Jump-
MHS 4th 4.06Allison Kettmann, MHS
5th 4.04 Hannah Litterer
Long jump-
4th 13:11” Lindsey Banowetz
Shot put-
2nd 34’11” Shayla Oster, 5th 32’4” Sally Paulsen , 7th 31.9” MHS Emma Callaghan
Cougar Relays
At Cascade:
In a shortened meet due to cold rainy weather the Comet girls did get compete in a few events
Results
Discus-
Sally Paulsen 4th, Anna Dunne 5th
4x800 meter relay
2nd Alexa Roeder, Kailey Miller, Giana Michels Gabby Williamson
Sprint Medley
9th-Kenna Duesing, Brin Daugherty, Aubrie Hager , Lindsey Banowetz
Shot Put
2nd-Sally Paulsen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.