Rebel Relays

Boys   Points

3200 meters-

1st Brady Griebel 10:33

3rd Jack Silverding 10:34

 4x800 relay-

2nd 8:31 Andrew Penniston, Kyle Guenther, Jack Sieverding, Brady Griebel

Sprint Medley-

 3rd 1:43 Hunter Clasen, Payton Grover Andrew Swartz, Mason Jackson

High Jump-

3rd 5.08 Lucas Tennant 4th 5.08 Dillon Rentz, 5th MHS Nick Hager 5.06

 Long jump-

 3rd 19’ Lucas Tennant,5th Ben Parker 18.04

 Girls points

300 meters-

1st  11:33 Halle Kilburg, 4th Brooklyn Moore 15:63

 4x800 meter relay-

2nd Bellevue 10:33, Alexa Roeder, Giana Michels, Kailey Miller, Gabby Williamson

 4th- MHS 10:54 Allison Kettmann, Holly Beauchamp,  Kaylee Koos, Halle Kilburg

Sprint Medley-

7th 2:10  Kenna Duesing, Brin Daugherty, Aubrie Hager, Lindsey Banowetz

High Jump-

MHS 4th 4.06Allison Kettmann, MHS 

5th 4.04 Hannah Litterer

Long jump-

4th 13:11” Lindsey Banowetz

 Shot put-

 2nd 34’11” Shayla Oster, 5th 32’4”  Sally Paulsen , 7th 31.9” MHS Emma Callaghan

 Cougar Relays

 At Cascade:

In a shortened meet due to cold rainy weather the  Comet girls did get  compete in a few events

 Results

Discus-

 Sally Paulsen 4th, Anna Dunne 5th

 4x800 meter relay

 2nd Alexa Roeder, Kailey Miller, Giana Michels Gabby Williamson

Sprint Medley

 9th-Kenna Duesing, Brin Daugherty, Aubrie Hager , Lindsey  Banowetz

 Shot Put

2nd-Sally Paulsen