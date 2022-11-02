Cross Country Team 2022

Payton Griebel, Aiden Onken, Ben Steinbeck, Connor Kilburg, Benny Meyer, Gabe Manders, and Kaden Guenther.

Bellevue’s Cross Country star Payton Griebel took his place on the podium once again at the Iowa Class 1A State Cross Country meet last week in Fort Dodge.

Griebel, a junior, ran the 5K in a time of 16:15 to place third individually. He also led Bellevue to a fourth-place team finish with 164 total points. He ran in the top five from the one mile marker until he reached the finish line.