Bellevue’s Cross Country star Payton Griebel took his place on the podium once again at the Iowa Class 1A State Cross Country meet last week in Fort Dodge.
Griebel, a junior, ran the 5K in a time of 16:15 to place third individually. He also led Bellevue to a fourth-place team finish with 164 total points. He ran in the top five from the one mile marker until he reached the finish line.
This is the ninth time in the past decade that Bellevue has gone to State Cross Country, creating a strong tradition on the annual fall sport.
Bellevue also scored big with Aiden Onken (18th overall in 16:53), Ben Steinbeck (41st in 17:34), Connor Kilburg (102nd in 18:36) and Ben Meyer (109th in 18:52). Gabe Manders (18:54) and Kaden Guenther (19:59) also competed.
Onken moved from 53rd after the first mile to 30th at the 2-mile mark before finishing 18th, and Steinbeck went ahead 15 spots from the mile mark to the finish.
Bellevue finished with an average time of 17:38, which ranks in the top four in school history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.