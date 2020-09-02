Bellevue brothers Payton and Brady Griebel competed at the 2020 AAU Junior Olympic Games, held August 5 -8 in Satellite Beach, Florida. Both boys earned two-time All-American status by finishing in the top 8 of both of their races against competition from all across the country (competing in temperatures in the upper 90s). Payton was the 3000M National Champion in the 14 year old division, and finished 4th in the 1500M.
Brady competed in the 17-18 year old division and finished 3rd in the 1500M and 4th in the 3000M.
